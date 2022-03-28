Why Amazon Games VP Mike Frazzini Is Leaving The Company

When a division of your company is riding high on success, do you stay and keep it that way or leave and let someone else take the reins? Michael Frazzini, vice president of Amazon Games, is stepping down from his position after nearly 13 years in the division and almost 18 years at Amazon.

Frazzini made the announcement in a LinkedIn post on Saturday, March 26, just one day after announcing his departure to his staff. According to his post, Frazzini is leaving the company due to his desire to spend more time with his family before his children go off to college, noting his departure follows the success Amazon Games saw with "Lost Ark" and "New World."

"And while there's never really a perfect time to step away from a great role, now is a good time," Frazzini said. "We've launched two top 10 games in the past six months, and have a growing portfolio of promising new games in the pipeline. Prime Gaming is on a strong trajectory, providing more and more great content to players worldwide who are members of Amazon Prime. And we have some newer initiatives that are gaining real traction. Plus importantly, each of these teams are led by excellent leaders. The future is very bright for Amazon Games."