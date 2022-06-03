The Reason Your Blood Flows Differently In Space

When you see images of astronauts floating around the International Space Station, you can tell something looks different about them. Sure, their hair might be standing on edge, but there's something else about their appearance that you might not be able to put your finger on exactly. If you look closely at their face, though, you might see veins bulging on their necks or puffiness on their faces. Well, you can thank gravity for that. Or rather ... the lack thereof.

Our bodies have developed with Earth's gravity, so the ordinary acts of walking around the grocery store or playing fetch with our dogs keep the internal operations of our bodies humming like a well-oiled machine. Put the body in microgravity, and things get wonky. According to NASA, our bodies have no external force to work against without the usual level of gravity, so the cardiovascular system gets "lazy."

Here on Earth, gravity pulls blood and other body fluids down to the abdomen and legs. It's why standing for a long time causes legs and ankles to swell. But without that gravitational force in space — artificial or otherwise — blood instead gets pushed up into the chest and head. The fluid shift actually causes the heart and blood vessels to get less than normal blood flow, which in turn causes puffiness and bulging veins in astronauts (via NASA).