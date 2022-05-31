The Unfortunate Reality Behind Artificial Gravity

Fans of science fiction take artificial gravity for granted. Whenever you see Han Solo and Chewbacca casually strolling through the Millennium Falcon or the crew on the bridge of the USS Discovery operating their stations, they're all doing so with their feet firmly planted on the ground. Yet, when we see actual images from the International Space Station, all of the actual astronauts are floating around in zero gravity.

What's the deal?

The artificial gravity we see in movies and shows is fiction because we don't have the technology to create it. Gravity is a fundamental law of nature that exists between all objects, according to Space.com. If that sounds like the explanation of the Force from Star Wars, you're not wrong. The force of gravity does, in fact, bind the galaxy together by attracting objects with mass toward each other and is the very thing that keeps us tethered to the ground on Earth and makes it possible for us to breathe.

Other obstacles must be overcome besides not having the available technological know-how to build a contraption that generates gravity — one is the law of physics, and the second is the physical demand it has on the human body.