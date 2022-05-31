Everything We Know About The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft has been reportedly working on a successor to the Surface Laptop Go for a long time now. The last time we heard about this product — likely to be called the Surface Laptop Go 2 — was in April 2022, when the folks at Windows Central hinted at a possible launch within the first half of the year.

That report from April outlined that the second-generation Surface Laptop Go could feature several improvements over its predecessor. These potential upgrades include the option of much faster processors (based on Intel's 11th-gen Core series) and the addition of SSD storage even on the base variants of the machine. We were also told about the possibility of the new device being made available in a new Sage color option.

Since this last report from April 2022, we did not hear anything about the Surface Laptop Go 2 in the form of leaks or an official announcement from Microsoft. That all changed today when The Verge spotted an apparent accidental listing (now deleted) for the product on South Korean social media platform Naver.