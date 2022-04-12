Surface Laptop Go 2 Leak Shows Off A Fresh New Look

According to Windows Central, Microsoft will not be making significant changes to the design of the Surface Laptop Go 2. While we do not have pictures yet, it is pretty likely the product will retain the 12.4-inch display we saw on the original model. It remains to be seen if Microsoft adds or removes ports for peripherals or makes significant changes to the chassis and materials used for the product.

A major omission on the first-gen Surface Laptop Go was a backlit keyboard, and there is a good chance Microsoft will address this issue with this product refresh. In addition, this time around, Microsoft is also likely to offer the Surface Laptop Go 2 in a new color option called "Sage" which will join the other three colors – Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone – from the previous generation.

There has also been talk about the entry-level variant of the Surface Laptop Go 2 starting off with 128GB of storage, unlike the previous model that only came with a paltry 64GB capacity. In addition, the 2022 edition of the ​​Surface Laptop Go 2 will most likely ship with Intel's 11th-generation Core i5 chips. The report adds that Microsoft is unlikely to make significant changes to the pricing structure of the Surface Laptop Go 2. We can likely expect the baseline Surface Laptop Go 2 to retail for $549 — the same price as its 2020 predecessor.

As mentioned earlier, current estimates are that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will launch in the first half of 2022. It's probably safe to expect an official announcement from Microsoft before the end of June 2022.