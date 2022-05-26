The Easiest Way To Transfer Safari Bookmarks To Google Chrome

If you're well integrated into Apple's ecosystem, sticking to Safari makes the most sense. The default browser is designed and optimized for macOS and iOS, allowing you to effortlessly pass tabs between devices or make purchases secured with FaceID or TouchID. There is a downside, though: Safari is an Apple exclusive. Because of that, you can't sync Safari with your Android or Windows devices, making Google Chrome a more appealing — and universal — alternative.

Right now, Chrome can beat Safari speeds on macOS. Google tested the latest build of Chrome using Apple's Speedometer browser benchmark, where it outperformed Safari, giving reasons a pretty good reason to switch. Chrome's browser extension support is also unparalleled, offering thousands of free web extensions via the Chrome Web Store. Beyond that, you can seamlessly sync Chrome history, passwords, settings, and bookmarks across all your devices by signing into the browser with your Google account.

Whether you want to take Google Chrome for a test drive or make the switch from Safari, you don't need to lose your bookmarks or settings. Here's the easiest way to transfer all your Safari bookmarks to Google Chrome.