Google Says Optimized Chrome Beats Safari Speeds On Mac
Google is claiming that the newest update for Chrome, version M99, is faster than Safari when running on Mac computers. The tech giant says the update is now setting records on the Apple-run Speedometer web benchmark. A blog post detailing the update notes that Chrome scored 300 in the benchmark, setting a record for the highest score to date for any browser. The company goes on to say that overall, the new benchmarks demonstrate a 43% performance increase compared to how Chrome initially ran on the M1-based Macs when it first launched in late 2020.
Two of the biggest contributors to the increased performance are the use of the V8 Sparkplug compiler, as well as short built-in calls, according to Google. Sparkplug is a fairly new middle-tier JavaScript compiler that helps generate more efficient code without a lot of overhead. This allowed for some indirect jumps in the way the browser calls functions. Google says this made a notable performance difference on M1-based Mac computers.
Ultimately, this means Chrome users will be able to make use of Google's browser on their Macs without having to worry about taking any kind of performance hit. It also unlocks the plethora of syncing features that Chrome offers, so you can easily swap between devices running the browser without losing access to your bookmarks, saved passwords, and browsing history.
Is Chrome the best browser for Mac?
This is one of the hardest questions to answer because there are so many variables you'll want to take into account. There are plenty of "best browser" articles out there. Ultimately, though, it's all about figuring out what you want and need from the software. Many people will say Chrome is the best browser out there, while others will caution you to stop using it altogether.
It's also important to remember that benchmarks are about a controlled environment. Overall, Chrome might be faster than Safari is tests, but benchmarks aren't a be-all and end-all metric. These speed tests are done using an optimized version of the browser. That most likely means it is using few, if any, extensions. These third-party add-ons can bring some nifty features to your browser, but some of that extra usefulness may come at the cost of additional performance.
If you're really looking to see what kind of browser works best for you, you should try the different options out and check out their various features. What kind of privacy options do they come with? Can you sync your bookmarks and other content across multiple devices? What extensions do you want to use? Are they available on the browser you're testing? Take that all into account and you'll find a browser that is both fast and powerful enough to do what you want it to do.