Google Says Optimized Chrome Beats Safari Speeds On Mac

This is one of the hardest questions to answer because there are so many variables you'll want to take into account. There are plenty of "best browser" articles out there. Ultimately, though, it's all about figuring out what you want and need from the software. Many people will say Chrome is the best browser out there, while others will caution you to stop using it altogether.

It's also important to remember that benchmarks are about a controlled environment. Overall, Chrome might be faster than Safari is tests, but benchmarks aren't a be-all and end-all metric. These speed tests are done using an optimized version of the browser. That most likely means it is using few, if any, extensions. These third-party add-ons can bring some nifty features to your browser, but some of that extra usefulness may come at the cost of additional performance.

If you're really looking to see what kind of browser works best for you, you should try the different options out and check out their various features. What kind of privacy options do they come with? Can you sync your bookmarks and other content across multiple devices? What extensions do you want to use? Are they available on the browser you're testing? Take that all into account and you'll find a browser that is both fast and powerful enough to do what you want it to do.