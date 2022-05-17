Whatever Happened To The Bitcoin Pizza Guy?

The Bitcoin market is witnessing an epic meltdown right now, as its value has tumbled from a peak of over $60,000 to less than half of that in just over six months. Reddit threads are buzzing with chatter over the future of Bitcoin, while Twitter is busy roasting crypto evangelists over the crash. But there's hardly any name that symbolizes Bitcoin-related loss more than Laszlo Hanyecz, a programmer and early Bitcoin miner better known as "the Bitcoin pizza guy" who spent 10,000 bitcoin on a couple of Papa John's cheese-loaded calorie bomb delicacies.

Hanyecz posted on the official Bitcoin talk forum back in the year 2010 that he would trade 10,000 Bitcoins for pizza. After floating the offer and four days of disheartening delay, Hanyecz shared that he had succeeded in his endeavor. Hanyecz got two Papa John's pizza boxes on that fateful day in exchange for 10,000 bitcoin, and the transaction came to be known as the world's first commercial purchase made using cryptocurrency. That remarkable achievement is now celebrated every May 22 as "Bitcoin Pizza Day." But Hanyecz was not the only one to seemingly squander the fortune. On the other end of the infamous pizza deal was Jeremy Sturdivant, a product development engineer who spent those Bitcoins for traveling.