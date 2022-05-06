Don't Expect To Get Your Custom Mac Devices Anytime Soon. Here's Why

As outlined earlier, only Apple's user-configured Mac products seem to be adversely affected by these shipping delays. Among the products that show unusually long waiting periods include the M1 Max Mac Studio — which would only be delivered between June 24 and July 1 if ordered today — and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, both of which show an estimated shipping date that lies between July 6 and July 21. For the recently launched M1 Ultra Mac Studio, Apple does not even display an expected ship date and simply states an estimated shipping time of 10-12 weeks. Apple's Studio Display, which was also recently announced, faces similar waiting periods.

According to the AppleInsider report, Apple typically encounters such shipping delays when the affected products are new, and demand is unusually high. That, however, isn't the case with the Mac lineup now, and Apple had no trouble fulfilling these orders without too much of a delay in the recent past.

With Apple yet to clarify the reasons for these unusually long estimated shipping times, speculation suggests this might be being caused by the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in China. As reported, the sudden jump in COVID-19 cases across the country led to strict lockdowns across major cities in China. There were concerns about these lockdowns potentially affecting the availability of Apple products, and that seems to be playing out right now in the form of these delays.