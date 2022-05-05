Apple Car May Take Siri Commands To A Whole New Level

A mysterious patent filed to the United States Patents and Trademark Office on January 14, 2022, suggests that the long-rumored "Apple Car" could be manufactured with an onboard AI that can, apparently, read incoming signals and map those to autonomous driving commands. The first thing you might be thinking is that this means you can drive a car with your voice, which is technically possible if the patent holds water, but that's just scratching the surface of what it can do. According to the patent abstract, Apple describes the functionality of its tech as being able to "determine a path of a vehicle towards a particular stopping point" with respect to the signals given by an authorized individual, but this doesn't actually need to be the driver of the vehicle.

It's important to point out that an authorized individual could be anybody — even a traffic control operator, referred to in the document as a "navigation manager," whose job it is to wrangle all the self-driving cars into or out of a crowded area. The implications of such a technology going widespread might lead to vastly improved traffic management in otherwise crowded cities, such as Los Angeles, or for ease of transit into or out of crowded locations or events. One example of a use-case scenario shown by Apple is automated parking, which could theoretically save future Apple Car drivers a ton of time that they'd otherwise use circling around in search of a parking space.