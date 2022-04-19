What Is PCI Compliance?

According to data from Statista, 40% of point-of-sale payments made in 2021 were done so with a credit card, followed by debit cards at 30%. Cash usage continues to decline year over year. With credit and debit card use so ubiquitous, it's important to understand that the cards we use to pay for goods and services are actually safe and secure.

Every company that accepts credit or debit cards as a form of payment must adhere to a stringent set of security standards protecting customer data from being stolen or compromised. In other words, they must be "PCI compliant." But there's a good chance that most people haven't heard the term "PCI compliance" or even know what the "PCI" stands for, so let's begin there. The term "PCI" stands for Payment Card Industry and is typically used to describe institutions that use and process all types of payment cards, such as debit and credit cards.

When online shopping and E-commerce exploded in the late 1990s, payment fraud became an issue, so credit card companies started establishing their own set of security standards to combat the rise in fraudulent activity.