What You Need To Know About Cash App's Massive Security Breach

Cash App users might want to check their emails because the app's publisher, Block, has revealed a massive data breach. The confirmation first came in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week, as reported by TechCrunch. The short filing details Block's discovery of the breach and the action it took, along with details on the type of information that was compromised.

Block's statement to the SEC notes that it was actually a former employee who gained unauthorized access to Cash App's servers and made off with some customer data. "On April 4, 2022, Block ... announced that it recently determined that a former employee downloaded certain reports of its subsidiary Cash App ... on December 10, 2021, that contained some U.S. customer information," the statement reads. "While this employee had regular access to these reports as part of their past job responsibilities, in this instance these reports were accessed without permission after their employment ended."

While Block's filing with the SEC doesn't provide any info about the employee – most notable being when the employee was terminated and how they managed to get in – it does detail the data this employee made off with. It also gives us an idea of the number of customers impacted, as Block says that it's reaching out to "approximately 8.2 million current and former customers" to inform them of the breach.