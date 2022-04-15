Here's Our First Real Look At Halo Infinite's New Maps For Season 2

The sixth mainline "Halo" game, "Halo Infinite," made its multiplayer component widely available for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 15, 2021. However, in the five months encompassing its first multiplayer season since release, the sci-fi shooter has been received with mixed reactions across the gaming community, due in part to a relatively limited amount of content in addition to what some have called an unfairly steep Season 1 reward curve.

It sounds like the upcoming "Halo Infinite" Season 2, titled "Lone Wolves," will attempt to address a handful of these issues by introducing at least two new maps and three new modes when it releases on May 3. Initially teased on April 8 in a short 30-second trailer showing off some short gameplay blips, gamers could quickly get a feel for the visual style that developer 343 Industries is going for. On that note, it's looking like the new seasonal rewards will reflect the aesthetic evoked by the season's title, seeing as how some of the armor outfits are a bit scrappier in appearance than those featured in Season 1.

Today, 343 Industries released a new trailer showing off the two upcoming maps in Season 2, encompassing two and a half minutes of new footage. The two maps, Catalyst and Breaker, seem like they will be filling in specific niches of gameplay that were overlooked in "Halo Infinite's" existing 10 maps.