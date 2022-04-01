How To Watch The First Episode Of Halo For Free

Master Chief is back yet again with another outing in the "Halo" series, which has had some extra hype around it lately due to the release of "Halo Infinite" last fall. "Halo The Series" is the new television series by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, produced for Paramount's proprietary streaming service, Paramount+. You can now watch the first episode of "Halo The Series" online for free as of March 31. You don't even need to have an active subscription to Paramount+ to do so. All you need to do is click on this YouTube link right here, or play the video below:

The first episode of the science-fiction military action TV series includes quite a bit of exposition and some cheesy CGI, but if you're a fan of the series, you'll definitely catch a lot of in-jokes and hidden references. Also, you get to watch Master Chief take off his helmet for the first time on-screen. Whether or not that's a good thing is probably determined by what type of "Halo" fan you are. Purists probably won't appreciate some of these reveals, which some might argue belong in the games rather than in any film or TV series spinoff, but any casual watcher who just wants to throw back a couple of beers and some popcorn probably won't mind as much.