Halo Infinite Just Announced Season 2 - Here's When It Launches

The official Halo website Halo Waypoint provides a bit more detail on what we can look forward to in Season 2 than the brief, action-packed clips found in the new video. There, the developers at 343 Industries have stated that only part of their full list of feature updates will be available at launch. For example, co-op multiplayer for the campaign mode is still in the works, but it won't be launching with "Lone Wolves."

What "Lone Wolves" will start out with is a pair of new maps, Breaker and Catalyst, with the Catalyst map and fan-favorite King of the Hill game mode set to appear more often in playlists than they currently do. In fact, playlists themselves are being adjusted: the developers of the game have promised to improve rotations by phasing out unpopular modes and testing out new ones to give players more variety. And of course, there will be some new cosmetic items to coincide with everything.

Battle Pass, which is how players can unlock new cosmetic items, is also being adjusted with more available customization options for its free tier — though some items are still being limited to paid tiers. Players who pay for the Premium tier Battle Pass (which is about $10 US) will also be able to earn up to 1,000 in-game credits (the equivalent of $10), which can be used to purchase additional in-game items while playing. And, mercifully, weekly Ultimate Rewards will be limited to what the developers consider "higher value cosmetics," and that means no more week-long grinding for something less interesting like a backdrop or an emblem.