The Official Halo Cookbook Releases This Summer (Yes, Really)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Halo" remains one of the most popular and beloved video game series since its inception in 2001. If you've ever wanted to know what food in the "Halo" universe tastes like, you're probably not alone! On April 5, the official "Halo" Twitter account announced an equally official cookbook published by Insight Editions, saying, "Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August."

Halo/Twitter

An official cookbook is probably not the first thing any "Halo" fan would think about when picturing Master Chief's fight against the Covenant in outer space — but hey, Spartans need to eat. Others on Twitter seem to agree, and even the cookbook's author, @PixelatedVicka, chimed in to celebrate, saying in a tweet, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to expand on the Halo universe. This was such a fun project to work on!

We don't know what a Covenant Elite tastes like, but we may soon find out. "Halo: The Official Cookbook" releases on Kindle for $13.99 and as a hardcover book for $39.99 on August 16. The cookbook will include more than 70 recipes, and it sounds like it'll cover everything from snacks to full meals. If you're not interested in the food, the "Halo" cookbook could still very well become a collector's item in its own right.