Jupiter's Near-Twin Found In Old Kepler Telescope Data

How many planets exist in the Milky Way galaxy? This is the all-compelling question for the team of astronomers deciphering old data collected by the Kepler Space Telescope, a spacefaring telescope that once observed distant sections of the Milky Way galaxy for previously undiscovered exoplanets between 2009 and 2018. So abundant was the data Kepler collected over its near-decade of service that researchers have continued to make new discoveries well after the craft was retired from service.

A new study conducted by an international group of researchers worked with Kepler data to turn up a previously unknown planet that was a near-twin of our own gas giant Jupiter. As it turns out, some planets can look exactly like other planets and even occupy the same orbit in their respective solar systems, no matter how far apart they were formed in the vacuum of space.

This newly-revealed planet was discovered over 17,000 light-years away from Earth, which also makes it the most distant planet the Kepler Telescope has ever discovered. Scientists have given the planet the name K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb. For the record, the most distant exoplanet we know of is called SWEEPS-4 b, a gas giant 3.8 times the size of Jupiter, located 27,723 light-years away from Earth. SWEEPS-4 b was discovered in 2006.