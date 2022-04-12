What Elon Musk's Decision To Pull Out Of Twitter Really Means

The last week was no less than a rollercoaster for Twitter and its employees, including CEO Parag Agrawal and directors, who were informed Elon Musk would soon join the company's board. Their nervousness was relieved just a few days later when Agrawal announced Musk would not join the Twitter board. Many, including several employees proud of their devotion to building a safer and better Twitter, breathed a sigh of relief after learning the platform's most influential critic would not be controlling the company.

We wouldn't be understating if we said the world's attention was hooked when the disclosure of Musk buying 9.2% shares in Twitter first flashed in the news. But what still grapples most of us — and folks at Twitter — is what Musk's quick entry into and a quicker exit from the company's panel of decision-makers holds for its future. The question about Musk's intentions and how it impacts Twitter is more perplexing than the names of his child with Grimes. Still, we can try to dissect the possibilities based on the information that is already available so far.