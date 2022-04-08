The Samsung Theme Park You Probably Didn't Know Exists

The Samsung Group is best known in the United States for making TV and audio gear, home appliances, and cellphones, but the conglomerate owns several subsidiary companies, including Samsung C&T Corporation, which owns and operates Korea's largest amusement park called Everland Resort. According to the 2019 Global Attractions Attendance Report from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM, Everland ranked as the 16th-most attended park in the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing decline in attendance, statistics from 2019 were carried over. In 2020 a total of 2,760,000 people attended (Disneyland saw 3.7 million), which is a substantial drop from the 2019 attendance of 6,606,000 (Disneyland saw 18.6 million). At approximately 248 acres, it's roughly half the size of Disneyland.

Located in the province of Gyeonggi-do in the city of Yongin, Everland first opened in 1976 as a single theme park. Over time, it has evolved into a world-class resort featuring a water park, lodging, Korea's largest race track, a public golf course, and an art museum.