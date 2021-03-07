Disneyland in California may reopen soon after a very long year

In mid-March 2020, California’s Disneyland closed amid a then-new policy about mass gatherings intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. A very long year later, Disney has said that it will soon reopen Disneyland in California after the state revealed that it will allow certain venues to reopen starting on April 1.

The announcement was made by Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock in a statement published to the official Disney Parks News Twitter account. In the statement, Potrock notes that the company has already implemented’ safety protocols’ in its parks globally and that it ‘can’t wait’ for the reopening.

The company doesn’t yet have a reopening date for its California Disneyland destination, but Potrock notes that it’ll be back with those details soon. The resort is located in Orange County, California, where the park and similar places will only be able to reopen once they reach a ‘red tier’ threshold regarding COVID-19 cases.

The county is currently at the higher purple tier, but is expected to reach the red tier soon. With current projections, public health officials in California expect Orange County will reach the red threshold by early next week, potentially putting them on the track for a redesignation from purple to red before the end of the month.

This assumes, of course, that the county doesn’t experience a resurgence in cases, which would throw off the projections and may result in the country remaining purple. The news comes amid the US’s growing COVID-19 vaccination rate, which has seen millions of doses administered with many more coming over the next couple of months.