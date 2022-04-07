What Is An Antigravity Car Battery And How Long Do They Last?

There are many types of car batteries. The most common are wet cell (lead-acid) and valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries. According to the auto blog RepairSmith, the former requires frequent topping up with distilled water, while the latter is a sealed, maintenance-free battery that doesn't need electrolyte refilling. Also popular are AGM or Absorbent Glass Mat batteries that last longer than a lead-acid or VRLA battery. AGM batteries have innovative fiberglass separators or "glass mats" that absorb the electrolytes like a sponge. AGM batteries can recharge up to five times faster and last three times longer, but they cost more than conventional auto batteries.

You may have also heard about Antigravity car batteries and their many benefits. Antigravity Batteries is a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in lithium-ion car batteries for cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, tractors, and any machine requiring 6-Volt, 12-Volt, or 16-Volt power to operate. Antigravity batteries are among the smallest, lightest, and most potent car batteries that offer up to two times the cranking power of a standard lead-acid battery while weighing up to 80% less.