Here's Why Biden Will Be Launching A TikTok Account

President Joe Biden may be almost 80 years old, but he's pretty hip to the world of social media. He already runs his personal and POTUS accounts on Twitter and Instagram, and with the 2022 midterm elections underway, it makes sense for him to launch an account on TikTok, too. However, this TikTok account won't be run by the Commander in Chief himself. Rather, a Biden-affiliated nonprofit group called Building Back Together will operate the TikTok account on the president's behalf, according to a report from The Verge.

The group launched the TikTok account on Wednesday, April 6 under @buildingbacktogether in order to further expand Biden's policy agenda to young users who use the platform more regularly than they do Instagram and Twitter. The account's first video, set to the ABBA song "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," touts the Biden administration's accomplishments thus far, including the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the bench if confirmed.

Building Back Together is named after a bill Biden introduced ahead of Biden's inauguration in 2021 called the Build Back Better Act, which provided a social policy framework to ensure no family spends more than 7% percent of their income on childcare and that action gets taken to combat climate change. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) killed the bill, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is currently working with Democrats to revive it.