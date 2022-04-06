Astronomers Spot A Baby Gas Giant In The Process Of Forming

Have you ever wondered how gas giant planets like Jupiter or Saturn were formed? In a study published in Nature, astronomers took a detailed look at the formation of a gas giant in a star system 505 light-years away from our own. This star system contained what researchers suggest may be evidence of the earliest stages of a gas giant being born for the first time.

At the center of this system is the star AB Aurigae, (also called AB Aur). This star is a relative youngster at around 2 million years old, making it approximately the same age our sun was when the planets were first formed in our solar system. One of the planets in this star system is Aurigae b, (also called AB Aur b), a surprisingly large gas giant with a mass around nine times that of Jupiter. Its size isn't the only unusual thing about this planet though, as AB Aur b was spotted at an extreme distance from its star. Orbiting at 8.6 billion miles away from AB Aur, this planet was found at around twice the distance Pluto currently orbits our own sun.

The international team used tools including the Subaru Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope to observe the system and inspect the disk of gas around the star. Taken together, readings provided evidence of a truly enormous planetary body in its infancy.

"The spiral arm features we observed in this disk are just what we should expect if we have a planet with the mass of Jupiter or more in the presence of these dust structures," said one of the authors, Kevin Wagner, in an interview with the University of Arizona. "A massive planet should perturb them into exactly like what we are seeing here."