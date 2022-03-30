Fortnite's Ukraine Fundraiser Just Hit A Huge Milestone

In Epic Games' FAQ section about its relief efforts for Ukraine, it specified that the company is sending the funds it receives as soon as possible. "We're not waiting for the actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners, which can take a while depending on how the transaction was processed," the page reveals. Epic says it's sending the funds "within days" and is logging transactions as their reported. The company clarified that players' purchases are not considered deductible donations for tax purposes.

It seems like recent changes added by the "Fortnite" Chapter 3, Season 2 update are now set into stone, especially since the biggest change — the loss of players' ability to build walls and staircases in the middle of public 100-person Battle Royale-style skirmishes — has officially been given a name: "Zero Build mode." This update and its has become a point of contention between old and new fans, some of the former feeling pushed aside. However, it seems like enough new fans are finally feeling welcomed into "Fortnite" to justify the changes. Arguably, "Fortnite" had a higher skill gap prior to the update than many were comfortable with until the once-pivotal building feature was removed from public matchmaking.