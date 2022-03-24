UK Teen Accused Of Masterminding LAPSUS$ Hacks That Raked In Millions

A 16-year-old UK teen has been accused by researchers of being one of the masterminds behind Lapsus$, the cyber-crime group that allegedly raked in $14 million from hacking the world's largest tech companies. According to a report by Bloomberg, Lapsus$ has taken credit for gaining access to company data from Samsung, Ubisoft, NVIDIA, and Microsoft, just to name a few.

BBC reports that City of London Police arrested seven teens and young adults in relation to the group, but they haven't accused the teen, whose aliases are "White" and "breachbase," of being the ringleader. Four researchers investigating the hacks Lapsus$ committed at the behest of the companies targeted said they haven't been able to trace them back to him, either.

The teen, who's autistic and cannot be named for legal reasons, is said to live five miles away from Oxford University. Bloomberg said its reporters managed to speak to his mother through the doorbell intercom at his home after his personal information was doxxed by rival hackers. His mother said she didn't know about the allegations against him — or that he was a hacker, for that matter — and declined an interview with her and her son, saying that she would call the police to report the situation.