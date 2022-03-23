Microsoft Confirms Details Of Security Breach

Yesterday, we learned that Microsoft may have been a target of the hacking group LAPSUS$, which published a compressed archive of what appeared to be Microsoft code. While Microsoft said at the time that it was investigating the groups' claims, now the company has confirmed it was indeed attacked by the group. Not only that, but Microsoft has detailed the extent of the attack.

It's all detailed in a lengthy post to the Microsoft Security Blog. Microsoft opens by noting that its security teams have been "actively tracking a large-scale social engineering and extortion campaign against multiple organizations," in recent weeks, and that it has attributed that activity to LAPSUS$, otherwise identified as DEV-0537 in that blog post. Microsoft goes on to say that LAPSUS$ stands out somewhat from other hacking groups in that it announces its targets via social media and openly advertises attempts to buy internal access from employees of the companies it plans on attacking — something that was revealed as other security researchers dug into the group's history.