Hackers Release Alleged Microsoft Code After Huge Attack

According to BleepingComputer, the first torrent Lapsus$ published as part of this data dump includes a 9GB compressed archive containing around half of the source code for Bing Maps and Cortana, and almost all of the source code – around 90% – for Bing. Apparently, Lapsus$ made off with 37GB of uncompressed source code, with some security experts saying the data contained in this compressed archive does indeed seem to be Microsoft's internal code. One security researcher, Tom Malka, even tells BleepingComputer that he thinks Lapsus$ is being granted access to these internal systems by paying off employees, which would make for quite the caper.

Citing Soufiane Tahiri on Twitter, PCMag reports that Lapsus$ has lost access to that Azure DevOps account, with the group claiming it would have been a "complete dump" with continued access. In all, the group claims to have obtained source code from more than 250 projects, but it'll take time for security researchers to dig through the leaked data and confirm what's there.

Any way you want to slice it, this is probably not great for Microsoft, and it seems Lapsus$ has no intention of slowing down with its corporate breaches. We'll see what the company says when its investigation into the matter is complete, but if the group's boasting is accurate, then there's a lot of Microsoft source code suddenly floating around out there.