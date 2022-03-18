Samsung Galaxy A73 Offers A 108MP Camera On A Non-Flagship Budget

Coming to the camera hardware, the 108-megapixel main snapper sits alongside a secondary 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide photography, and a couple of 5-megapixel cameras deputed for macro imaging and collecting depth information for portrait shots. Selfie and video calling duties are shouldered by a 32-megapixel front shooter. As usual, Samsung doesn't specify the make of the octa-core chip fitted inside the Galaxy A73 5G, a practice that is now bordering on the edge of extreme frustration. The phone will be offered in configurations with 6 or 8 gigs of RAM and a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

A neat addition is the micro SD card slot, which allows storage expansion by another 1TB. The fingerprint sensor is positioned beneath the screen, while the build is IP67 certified. On the software side, it runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. And if the Galaxy A53 5G is anything to go by, the Galaxy A73 5G will be getting assured software updates for at least the next four years. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging keeps the lights on. Color options on the table are black, green, and white, but Samsung hasn't shared pricing details yet. But going by the price of its predecessor, buyers can expect a premium of about $450 to $500. As for market availability, Samsung says the Galaxy A73 5G will be up for grabs starting April 22 in select regions.