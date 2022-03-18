Samsung Galaxy A73 Offers A 108MP Camera On A Non-Flagship Budget
Samsung quietly added a new member to its Galaxy A-series phones earlier this week, and this one borrows the imaging hardware from its pricey flagship phones. Say hello to the Galaxy A73 5G, which comes armed with an optically-stabilized 108-megapixel camera, a trait that Samsung has mostly kept reserved for its flagship Galaxy S series phones starting with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it is unlikely that the 108-megapixel camera fitted inside the Galaxy A73 5G relies on the same ISOCELL H-series imaging sensor as the flagships.
The latest Samsung mid-ranger shares its design language with the Galaxy A53 5G, which made its debut earlier this week. Over at the front is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a centered hole-punch at the top, something Samsung refers to as Infinity-O design in its marketing materials. The screen refresh rate peaks at 120Hz, but this isn't a variable refresh rate panel that drops all the way down to 1Hz and can be found on the likes of Galaxy S22 Ultra.
A well-rounded package
Coming to the camera hardware, the 108-megapixel main snapper sits alongside a secondary 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide photography, and a couple of 5-megapixel cameras deputed for macro imaging and collecting depth information for portrait shots. Selfie and video calling duties are shouldered by a 32-megapixel front shooter. As usual, Samsung doesn't specify the make of the octa-core chip fitted inside the Galaxy A73 5G, a practice that is now bordering on the edge of extreme frustration. The phone will be offered in configurations with 6 or 8 gigs of RAM and a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
A neat addition is the micro SD card slot, which allows storage expansion by another 1TB. The fingerprint sensor is positioned beneath the screen, while the build is IP67 certified. On the software side, it runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. And if the Galaxy A53 5G is anything to go by, the Galaxy A73 5G will be getting assured software updates for at least the next four years. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging keeps the lights on. Color options on the table are black, green, and white, but Samsung hasn't shared pricing details yet. But going by the price of its predecessor, buyers can expect a premium of about $450 to $500. As for market availability, Samsung says the Galaxy A73 5G will be up for grabs starting April 22 in select regions.