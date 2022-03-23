iPhone 14 Pro Schematics Leak Could Leave You Missing The Notch

First introduced with the iPhone X, the notch sparked a significant upheaval in smartphone design. The notch replaced thick bezels on non-Apple smartphones and was subsequently shrunk down to quench the thirst of eager smartphone enthusiasts craving for rapid technology changes. The iPhone's notch, however, stayed for four more generations after the iPhone X. While Apple is still not ready to let it go completely, the superior devices in the next generation — the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max — are rumored to ditch the notch for a much more compact, dual cutout for the Face ID sensors and the front camera. The metamorphosis has been suggested in several leaks over the last few months. But now, a couple of digital schematics give us a clearer look at how Apple will implement this new design change.

These schematics are shared by renowned tipster and Android Police writer, Max Weinbach, on Twitter and mirror the design revealed by the iPhone 14 Pro's CAD renders that leaked (via 91Mobile) last week.