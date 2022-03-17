Latest Elden Ring Update Brings New NPC Features And Big Balance Changes

In the first part of the patch notes, Bandai Namco goes over some major changes that are being added to the game, as opposed to just being updates of already existing content. Some of these are quality-of-life changes, but some affect actual gameplay and will give you more content to play through. Topping off the list is a small, but welcome update — new background music for nighttime in some zones.

From now on, when you encounter a non-player character (NPC) in the game, you will be able to record an icon and the name of that NPC on your map. This is going to be very helpful for questing, as in the vast open world of "Elden Ring," it's all too easy to forget where certain NPCs reside. A new NPC is also being added, going by the name of Jar-Bairn, though there's no mention as to what it will be doing in the game. Multiple new NPCs have been added as summonable helpers for various situations.

New quest phases have been added for four NPCs, expanding the content in the game by a fair amount. This applies to Diallos, Kenneth Haight, Gatekeeper Gostoc, and Nepheli Loux. Lastly, one item gets a buff: Mimic's Veil will let you imitate more objects from now on.