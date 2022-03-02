Latest Elden Ring Update Serves Up Several PS5 And PC Fixes, But They're Not Enough

I played all too many hours' worth of Elden Ring on PC myself and can confirm that stuttering is an issue in some zones and encounters. With that said, the game is still gorgeous and runs smoothly on my rather aged desktop (thanks, GPU shortage,) so this implies that it should be playable for a broad range of users. However, those who like their games to run as smoothly as possible certainly have reasons to be frustrated. Those frustrations are later shared online, be it on Reddit or the game's Steam page.

Needless to say, that doesn't reflect well on the game. On the other hand, the number of actual bugs seems fairly small for a new title, and the most noticeable issues are all related to the game's performance. Whether that's a good thing or not is for you to judge.

The fact that Elden Ring has addressed some of the biggest problems is encouraging, but there are still steps to be taken in order to make the most of the game. If the new patch doesn't fix the stuttering and screen tearing many players are experiencing all over the vast and broad world of Elden Ring, then all that remains is to hope that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are working on another patch as we speak.