Elden Ring Update 1.02 Brings Big Fixes Before Launch

For some people, "Elden Ring" is launching later today. Depending on your platform of choice and your location, you might have to wait until midnight local time on the Friday the 25th of February, 2022 (or even a little later) before you can begin playing, but regardless of whether you're playing on the 24th or the 25th, "Elden Ring" is near. Ahead of release, From Software and Bandai Namco have shipped an update for "Elden Ring," and it makes a few big changes to prep the game for launch.

At least, we think this update makes some big changes. The patch notes aren't very descriptive, leaving us to fill in the blanks about what many of these changes and fixes do. Still, even without a bunch of context, it's obvious that some of these changes are a fairly big deal, so let's dive into the patch notes and see what "Elden Ring" version 1.02 has in store.