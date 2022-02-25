Elden Ring Performance Issues Are Leaving Some Gamers Furious

"Elden Ring" officially launches today, but many excited players stayed up late last night to start playing the game as soon as it unlocked. On PC, "Elden Ring" went live as early as 6 PM EST here in the United States, while the console versions launched just a few hours later. Those who were looking forward to "Elden Ring" have had the chance to spend some time with it by now, and players are seeing some of the game's issues first hand.

While "Elden Ring" is a good game, it does indeed have its share of problems. I discussed some of these issues in my first impressions of "Elden Ring," noting specifically that I had a hard time getting a controller to work with the PC version and that I did experience some frame drops while playing the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

With "Elden Ring" players airing their grievances and talking about the problems they're experiencing, From Software and Bandai Namco have issued an apology about the game's performance. The two companies have also detailed fixes that are coming in future patches or solutions that gamers can use now.