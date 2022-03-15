Fossil's Newest Gen 6 Smartwatches Get An Alexa Upgrade

Earlier this year, Fossil promised to bring Amazon's Alexa digital assistant to its smartwatches. Well, the vow has finally been fulfilled. Fossil has announced that the Gen 6 smartwatches can now fire up Alexa and get things done with just a voice command. Alexa is now at the disposal of folks rocking a Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6, Fossil x Razer, and the latest smartwatches from its Michael Kors portfolio.

However, it is unclear when the Alexa upgrade treatment will also be given to older Wear OS smartwatches offered by the Fossil Group. In order to summon Alexa on the supported Fossil hardware, users have three options. The first one is to launch the dedicated Alexa app that comes pre-installed on the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches. In fact, Alexa support has been enabled on these smartwatches via an update to the app, which has so far only flashed a "coming soon" message.