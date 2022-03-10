Elden Ring Has A Major Design Flaw That Players Aren't Talking About

Fromsoft's "Elden Ring" has been out for a grand total of almost two weeks, having released on February 25, 2022, and it's already had its fair share of discussions surrounding many of the development team's design decisions. From a general lack of accessibility features to the lack of a pause button during offline play, to the now-infamous "tutorial pit," the game's been somewhat divisive, to put it charitably.

But those aren't the only bizarre design decisions hovering around "Elden Ring." In particular, the way the game gives its players the ability to spend the runes they earn (through combat or collected from usable items) to increase their character's stats is... not exactly well thought out. To the point where it's entirely possible to miss this very important feature entirely. It's along the same lines as the problem with the previously-mentioned tutorial pit, with the game making it a little too easy for someone to skip something they may not want to be skipping, except instead of bypassing control and gameplay mechanic instructions (and missing out on an emote), it's a central mechanic to the entire experience.

And in a game where making those numbers go up is essential (for overall fighting prowess, to be able to use some gear, and to access most spells) to all but the most determined players, that's kind of a problem.