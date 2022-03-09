Elden Ring Has A Hidden Pause Button

Of course, while this is a solution to "Elden Ring's" lack of a proper pause, it certainly isn't ideal. Navigating through multiple menus and submenus takes a couple of seconds, and in a game like "Elden Ring," those seconds can be precious. If you're in the middle of a fight, there's a very good chance that the enemy could get an attack off as you navigate to the Menu Explanation page, dealing damage that you can't deflect or dodge.

Something else to consider is the fact that jumping into the menu makes it so you can't see what's happening in the game, so there's a good chance that when you resume, the enemy you're fighting could be in the middle of an attack that you aren't ready for and had no way of knowing about. So, this solution isn't perfect and should probably only be used sparingly when you need to put the game down immediately.

While this may not be the best solution, it's also the only one we've got for the moment, and that will likely remain true. Most FromSoftware games can't be paused, so it seems unlikely that the studio would implement such a function in "Elden Ring." As they say, beggars can't be choosers, so those who want a proper pause function will just have to stomach the risks associated with this method until a better method is discovered or an official pause function is implemented – if either of those things ever happens at all.