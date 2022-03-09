PlayStation State Of Play March 2022 Time, Date, And Where To Watch

Make sure your internet speed is consistent and earmark about a half-hour of your evening, as Sony's next State of Play presentation is happening today, March 9, 2022, and there are a few different places you can tune in from.

The event will kick off via live stream tonight at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. CET) on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as directly on the PlayStation Blog. You'll need to input your date of birth in order to join the stream, though, so be prepared for that. If you're already logged into your YouTube account (and are old enough), you will be able to skip the verification entirely.

Sony is estimating the stream will last approximately 20 minutes and has stated upfront that this particular State of Play will not be covering any updates with regards to PlayStation hardware (i.e., consoles) or involve any PlayStation VR2 content. So, no PlayStation 4 or 5 news, and nothing about upcoming or existing VR2 games.