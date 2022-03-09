PlayStation State Of Play March 2022 Time, Date, And Where To Watch
Make sure your internet speed is consistent and earmark about a half-hour of your evening, as Sony's next State of Play presentation is happening today, March 9, 2022, and there are a few different places you can tune in from.
The event will kick off via live stream tonight at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. CET) on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as directly on the PlayStation Blog. You'll need to input your date of birth in order to join the stream, though, so be prepared for that. If you're already logged into your YouTube account (and are old enough), you will be able to skip the verification entirely.
Sony is estimating the stream will last approximately 20 minutes and has stated upfront that this particular State of Play will not be covering any updates with regards to PlayStation hardware (i.e., consoles) or involve any PlayStation VR2 content. So, no PlayStation 4 or 5 news, and nothing about upcoming or existing VR2 games.
What we might see
Unlike the stream from February 2022, this month's State of Play doesn't seem to be focusing on a single title like "Gran Turismo 7." Instead, the PlayStation Blog implies an emphasis on Japanese developers and their games — with a smattering of news from other corners of the globe, too, though the company hasn't provided any specifics.
All we can do is speculate until the presentation begins in a few hours, but this very well could mean updates on titles like "Ghostwire: Tokyo," "Relayer," "Final Fantasy Origin," "Earth Defense Force 6," "Star Ocean: The Divine Force," and more. Perhaps we'll possibly hear about plans for the future of the recently-released "Elden Ring," too, though it might be a bit too soon for that. Maybe we'll see a new expansion for "Monster Hunter World" or even a new "Monster Hunter" entirely?
There's also the chance that Sony will reveal a couple of entirely new projects, but again, we just don't know yet. Fingers crossed for a new "Tokyo Jungle!"