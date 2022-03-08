The Next PS5 And PS4 State Of Play Is Happening This Week

Whether you're a fan of Japanese game studios or a PlayStation owner who wants to know what to expect next, you'll have two ways to stream the event: on YouTube and on Twitch. Of course, Sony hasn't given any sort of preview, so we don't know what the company has planned. However, there are a few games we expect to see showcased during the broadcast, including the upcoming titles "Ghostwire: Tokyo," "God of War: Ragnarok," and "Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin." That doesn't include any game update announcements that'll likely also be mentioned.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo" comes from developer Tango Gameworks; it'll be released for the PlayStation 5 and Windows gaming PCs on March 25 with Bethesda as the publisher. It would make sense for Sony to include this title as part of its next State of Play considering that, at least as far as consoles are concerned, the game is a PlayStation exclusive.

"God of War: Ragnarok," meanwhile, will be released later this year on the PS4 and the PS5. Because Sony Interactive is the publisher, it again makes sense that we'll see more of this game in tomorrow's live stream. What about "Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?" The Square Enix game will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs. Why do we expect to hear about it tomorrow? It was developed by Japanese company Koei Tecmo Games and it'll be released on March 15, 2022.