The Next PS5 And PS4 State Of Play Is Happening This Week
Today brought Apple's live spring event, but that's not the only exciting broadcast we're getting this week. Sony has announced that its PlayStation "State of Play" event will happen tomorrow, March 9, at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. The live stream will showcase some of the best titles heading to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as planned game updates.
As with previous "State of Play" live streams, anyone will be able to tune in and watch. Assuming you want to catch the action live, you should plan to set aside around 20 minutes for the full broadcast, which Sony says will include "a special focus" on some upcoming PS4 and PS5 games from Japanese game publishers. As expected, fans will get a couple of different options to stream the showcase, though you'll want to avoid doing so if you're a streamer due to the copyrighted content that'll be included.
How to watch Sony's State of Play
Whether you're a fan of Japanese game studios or a PlayStation owner who wants to know what to expect next, you'll have two ways to stream the event: on YouTube and on Twitch. Of course, Sony hasn't given any sort of preview, so we don't know what the company has planned. However, there are a few games we expect to see showcased during the broadcast, including the upcoming titles "Ghostwire: Tokyo," "God of War: Ragnarok," and "Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin." That doesn't include any game update announcements that'll likely also be mentioned.
"Ghostwire: Tokyo" comes from developer Tango Gameworks; it'll be released for the PlayStation 5 and Windows gaming PCs on March 25 with Bethesda as the publisher. It would make sense for Sony to include this title as part of its next State of Play considering that, at least as far as consoles are concerned, the game is a PlayStation exclusive.
"God of War: Ragnarok," meanwhile, will be released later this year on the PS4 and the PS5. Because Sony Interactive is the publisher, it again makes sense that we'll see more of this game in tomorrow's live stream. What about "Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?" The Square Enix game will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs. Why do we expect to hear about it tomorrow? It was developed by Japanese company Koei Tecmo Games and it'll be released on March 15, 2022.