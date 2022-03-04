Expert Reveals What The Space Junk Crash Will Do To The Moon Today

The moon will be receiving an unexpected visitor today, March 4, 2022, when a piece of space debris will slam into it. The debris is left over from human space exploration, and it's a vivid example of the problem of space junk. There are no trash cans in space, so when something breaks or is no longer needed, often it's just left where it falls to continue orbiting Earth. So in the space all around our planet, bits of old satellites and parts of rockets, along with millions of smaller bits and bobs, are floating in an ever-growing cloud of space junk. With no atmosphere to erode it away, much of this junk will stay in orbit for decades or even longer, and continue piling up as we discard more and more hardware into space. And if that weren't worrying enough, much of this debris is traveling at high speeds, making it even more dangerous.

If you've seen the movie "Gravity," where the opening sequence shows a crew trying to fix the Hubble Space Telescope being bombarded by tiny, fast-moving pieces of junk, then you have an idea of just how dangerous space debris can be. To learn more about the junk that's about to hit the moon, and about the bigger problem of debris which could cause major problems for space exploration down the line, we got in contact with Vishnu Reddy, an associate professor at the University of Arizona. Reddy and his team were the experts who first identified the junk about to hit the moon as part of their work in the Space Domain Awareness lab.