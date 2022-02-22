China's Skeptical About Origins Of Rocket On Crash Course With Moon

Project Pluto reports the rocket debris originates from China's 2014 Chang'e-5 mission, something experts with the University of Arizona backed up with their own evidence. The students came to their conclusion by looking at the rocket booster's composition, finding that it best matches similar rockets from China. The team also shared their findings with NASA, which may be able to get images of the resulting impact site using its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

In a statement about the matter, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FMPRC) issued a brief statement on February 21 claiming that its own scientists believe the rocket already burned up in the Earth's atmosphere. When asked by the Associated Press whether it could "confirm and provide any more details" on the upcoming collision, FMPRC spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, in part, "According to China's monitoring, the upper stage of the Chang'e-5 mission rocket has fallen through the Earth's atmosphere in a safe manner and burnt up completely. China's aerospace endeavors are always in keeping with international law."

The spokesperson went on to state that China is "earnestly safeguarding the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and are ready to have extensive exchanges and cooperation with all sides." At this time, at least, China hasn't published any additional information on the rocket booster nor made any claims about its possible origin.

Regardless, the event will underscore growing concerns about space junk and the ways it may impact the space around Earth, as well as future missions. University of Arizona associate professor Vishnu Reddy explained as part of the team's findings announcement, "There are only a handful of objects in lunar orbit, but I hope this event sheds light on the growing problem of space junk. This science community is concerned about the growing pollution."