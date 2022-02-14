Don't Blame SpaceX For The Rocket About To Crash Into The Moon

The moon doesn't know it yet, but it's in line for a high-profile collision with a manmade object come March 4, 2022. At precisely 12:25 UTC on that day, a piece of a rocket that has spent years orbiting Earth is set to crash into the moon's surface, according to Project Pluto.

Astronomers around the globe, along with space fans who keep an eye on the night sky, have speculated that a disconnected piece of the DSCOVR spacecraft was the offending culprit. DSCOVR, an acronym for Deep Space Climate Observatory, is a weather monitoring station launched by the United States in order to provide deep-space weather alerts, monitor space winds, and forecast geomagnetic storms that may impact technology back on Earth (via NASA).

If true, Elon Musk's SpaceX could be to blame, as the DSCOVR mission launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 11, 2015. But it has since turned out not to be the case.