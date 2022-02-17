Researchers Reveal How They Confirmed The Booster Hitting The Moon Wasn't From SpaceX

In the next few weeks, the moon is getting a surprise visitor – a manmade object which will impact the moon's surface on March 4, 2022. Originally, people had thought that the offending object was part of a SpaceX rocket, but more recent information showed that it is actually a Chinese rocket booster. So this might make you wonder – how do researchers identify unlabeled pieces of space junk, and how do they track them? Now, students and faculty from the University of Arizona have revealed how they spotted the Chinese booster at the Space Domain Awareness lab.

The lab has been tracking the piece of debris as it headed for the moon, studying its rotation and taking readings to determine its origin.

"We took a spectrum (which can reveal the material makeup of an object) and compared it with Chinese and SpaceX rockets of similar types, and it matches the Chinese rocket," explained Vishnu Reddy, associate professor at University of Arizona, who co-leads the Space Domain Awareness lab (via University of Arizona). "This is the best match, and we have the best possible evidence at this point."

This booster is predicted to impact at or near the moon's Hertzsprung crater, located on its far side. The researchers at the Space Domain Awareness lab tracked the booster using a telescope system called Rapid Astronomical Pointing Telescopes for Optical Reflectance Spectroscopy (RAPTORS) which observed the debris between January 21 and February 7.