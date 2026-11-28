As the part of the lawn mower that takes the most abuse throughout the mowing season, the blade will reach the end of its lifespan eventually. The lawn mower blade should be replaced on a routine basis, and perhaps even more important than replacement frequency is performing the swap correctly. Though it may seem simple enough to remove the mounting bolt, take out the old blade, and connect the new one, there's some nuance to this job. For one, there's a right amount of torque for tightening the blade; otherwise, you could face some consequences for overtightening.

You can face a range of problems with an overtightened mower blade. For example, when your next replacement rolls around, you may struggle to remove the current blade. Not only that, but it can damage the bolt threads, wearing down this crucial piece prematurely. Speaking of putting additional wear on the bolt, overtightening can put added pressure onto this piece while the blade is in motion. It's not unheard of for the bolt to snap under pressure, sending the blade flying and ending your mow before it's over. This can damage the deck and other elements of the mower, in addition to being incredibly hazardous to the user's safety and that of those in the area. Getting blade tightening right is easy, though, if you know what to look for.