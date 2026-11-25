The next generation of BMW M3 is getting closer to reality, according to spy photos. It's of course going to remain the gas-powered sport sedan we all know and love, except with a bit of a Neue Klasse-flavored update. It's hard to tell specifics from the photos, but we know that it will have four giant exhaust pipes, big snowflake wheels for extra brake cooling, and the distinctive angry stance of a classic Beemer M-car. The yellow DRLs (daytime running lights) give it a class Euro sporty flair that certainly helps.

The M3's bigger brother, the M5, is getting an update soon and it gets to have all of the V8-powered fun. So there's a good chance this new M3 will enjoy a turbocharged inline-six with some nature of mild hybrid layout like other current BMWs.

As for specifications, we know the current 2027 M3 makes 473 horsepower from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, and the M3 Competition xDrive makes 523 horsepower. So at least we have a ballpark of what kind of power the new M3 should make.