Next-Gen BMW M3 Spied In The Wild, This Time With An Inline-6 And Yellow DRLs
The next generation of BMW M3 is getting closer to reality, according to spy photos. It's of course going to remain the gas-powered sport sedan we all know and love, except with a bit of a Neue Klasse-flavored update. It's hard to tell specifics from the photos, but we know that it will have four giant exhaust pipes, big snowflake wheels for extra brake cooling, and the distinctive angry stance of a classic Beemer M-car. The yellow DRLs (daytime running lights) give it a class Euro sporty flair that certainly helps.
The M3's bigger brother, the M5, is getting an update soon and it gets to have all of the V8-powered fun. So there's a good chance this new M3 will enjoy a turbocharged inline-six with some nature of mild hybrid layout like other current BMWs.
As for specifications, we know the current 2027 M3 makes 473 horsepower from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, and the M3 Competition xDrive makes 523 horsepower. So at least we have a ballpark of what kind of power the new M3 should make.
A Neue Klasse flavor
The current M3 is by no means a slouch in any conceivable category (except maybe affordability), but the design is certainly getting a little long in the tooth, especially compared to the Neue Klasse-inspired 3-series that's been announced and all of the other less big BMW nostril grille-centric designs that have surfaced in recent months.
As for when it's going to hit the roads, that's an open question at the moment. The new 3-Series is starting production this year, so we probably won't see anything from the new M3 at least until the new basic 3-Series has had time to settle. Production timelines are also very fickle, so anything could happen. The prototype testing certainly looks somewhat close to production.
A new M3 is certainly very exciting. It's perhaps the most well-loved BMW sports car, so BMW definitely has big shoes to fill (or tires) to keep the legend alive.