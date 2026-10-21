BMW's All-Electric Wagon Caught In Camo, But We're Prepared For Disappointment

The prototype was photographed in bright sunshine at the Nürburgring in Germany, wearing the black-and-white wrap that BMW likes to use on its test cars. The nose looks almost identical to the sedan's, so anyone who has seen the i3 will recognize the face. You can also tell that the car carries over the M-Sport package aerodynamic shape, with a sloping hoodline that fits the dimensions and proportions of the new i3, instead of the ICE-powered 3 Series.

Although it's difficult to see clearly, the front bumper air intakes seem to follow the same general design as the i3 sedan's, meaning the opening isn't as big as on the new 3 Series we recently covered. The lower bumper and the area around the license plate are still wrapped heavily, so BMW clearly isn't ready to show everything yet. Still, the shape is umistakably wagon, even with the camo in place.

The test mule also seems to carry the same large charge port found on the sedan. It's lower and sleeker than BMW's SUVs, and being a wagon, it's almost certain that it'll have plenty of cargo space. For anyone who wants an EV that drives like a car and can still carry a week's worth of luggage, that's an appealing pitch.