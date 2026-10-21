BMW's All-Electric Wagon Caught In Camo, But We're Prepared For Disappointment
BMW has truly embraced the wagon over the last couple of years, and it's no longer just Audi carrying the longroof torch. The M3 Touring has built a loyal following, and the 717-horsepower BMW M5 Touring made it onto American roads, which few people expected from a brand that spent decades keeping its wagons away from the United States. Now BMW is preparing to take the idea in a new direction, because a fully electric BMW wagon has been caught out and about.
A camouflaged BMW i3 Touring, codenamed the NA1, has been spotted testing on the Nürburgring in Germany. As the name implies, it's a wagon version of the new i3, which means it uses the new Neue Klasse architecture, and effectively, this is the electric 3 Series wagon. The i3 name used to belong to a quirky city car, so the significant reinvention of the name continues. The camouflage is hiding a lot, but not everything. Here's what the spy shots reveal, what we expect from the wagon, and why the U.S. may be left out.
What is under the camo
The prototype was photographed in bright sunshine at the Nürburgring in Germany, wearing the black-and-white wrap that BMW likes to use on its test cars. The nose looks almost identical to the sedan's, so anyone who has seen the i3 will recognize the face. You can also tell that the car carries over the M-Sport package aerodynamic shape, with a sloping hoodline that fits the dimensions and proportions of the new i3, instead of the ICE-powered 3 Series.
Although it's difficult to see clearly, the front bumper air intakes seem to follow the same general design as the i3 sedan's, meaning the opening isn't as big as on the new 3 Series we recently covered. The lower bumper and the area around the license plate are still wrapped heavily, so BMW clearly isn't ready to show everything yet. Still, the shape is umistakably wagon, even with the camo in place.
The test mule also seems to carry the same large charge port found on the sedan. It's lower and sleeker than BMW's SUVs, and being a wagon, it's almost certain that it'll have plenty of cargo space. For anyone who wants an EV that drives like a car and can still carry a week's worth of luggage, that's an appealing pitch.
What's under the skin, and why the US might miss out
As of the time of writing this article, BMW hasn't released any specs for the Touring, but the i3 50 xDrive sedan gives us a rough idea of what to expect. The 50 xDrive produces 469 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque from a dual motor setup juiced by a 108.7 kWh battery. DC fast charging tops out at 400 kW. On the provisional WLTP cycle, the sedan manages roughly 563 miles. The EPA's tests are tougher, so that figure will almost certainly be lower.
None of these numbers are confirmed for the wagon, and BMW is expected to offer RWD and other AWD variants too. In most situations, BMW's wagons follow a similar spec sheet as its sedans, at least when it's the same model line in question. With that in mind, it is reasonable to assume that these will be the numbers for the upcoming i3 50 Touring. Unfortunately, there's a strong chance BMW won't bring the i3 Touring to the U.S. Wagons have always been a niche product here, and BMW didn't offer the M3 Touring to U.S. customers.
On the other hand, the M5 Touring is sold in America, so there's some hope that BMW sees a market for a more affordable EV wagon too. We won't know until the car is officially revealed and BMW shares its plans. That reveal is expected in 2027, with production likely starting in the second half of the year. BMW hasn't confirmed a premiere date, pricing, or which markets will get the car. Until then, we're left with camouflaged photos and a lot of wishful thinking.