The Google Nest app will soon be no more as the company's smart home products move away from the previous moniker of the ecosystem and toward a more simplified smart home foundation. All Nest devices will be moved to and accessible from within the Google Home app. The Nest app is being retired on January 25, 2027. In addition, Google Assistant is now being phased out for Gemini, the AI-powered voice assistant, and that change will be finalized on August 2, 2027.

This marks the sunsetting of a 15-year journey for the original Nest app. Google also says this will help bolster security for the related products and services, since it's built on Google's newest infrastructure, which is also faster and more reliable — all Nest owners should benefit from these improvements in the new app. This will bring all devices under one single application, allow you to access them from "more surfaces" beyond the mobile app, and add usability improvements, like faster views for security cameras and a customizable favorites tab for quick access to installed devices.

To get started before the Nest app retires, download the Google Home app, make sure you're signed in with your Google Account, and everything should be waiting for you there. Make sure you download any custom video clips you have saved from camera feeds from the Nest app before it retires, and any active Nest Aware 1st Gen subscriptions will auto switch to Google Home Premium.