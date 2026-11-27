Google Is Killing The Nest App - Here's Why & What You'll Need To Use Instead
The Google Nest app will soon be no more as the company's smart home products move away from the previous moniker of the ecosystem and toward a more simplified smart home foundation. All Nest devices will be moved to and accessible from within the Google Home app. The Nest app is being retired on January 25, 2027. In addition, Google Assistant is now being phased out for Gemini, the AI-powered voice assistant, and that change will be finalized on August 2, 2027.
This marks the sunsetting of a 15-year journey for the original Nest app. Google also says this will help bolster security for the related products and services, since it's built on Google's newest infrastructure, which is also faster and more reliable — all Nest owners should benefit from these improvements in the new app. This will bring all devices under one single application, allow you to access them from "more surfaces" beyond the mobile app, and add usability improvements, like faster views for security cameras and a customizable favorites tab for quick access to installed devices.
To get started before the Nest app retires, download the Google Home app, make sure you're signed in with your Google Account, and everything should be waiting for you there. Make sure you download any custom video clips you have saved from camera feeds from the Nest app before it retires, and any active Nest Aware 1st Gen subscriptions will auto switch to Google Home Premium.
Why Google Home and why Google Gemini versus Assistant?
This isn't the first time Google has phased out support for its products. But what's interesting is that some older Nest devices, which were previously discontinued, have seen additional support added within Google Home. The Nest X Yale lock received updated support earlier in April 2026 restoring functionality. It's all part of a greater push to unify the brand's smart home products under one banner. For the past few years, Nest owners have had to manage two different apps and swap between them for various interactions. Google doesn't want that to be the case going forward.
Along with that swap, all users are getting an enhanced experience with improved functionality thanks to a more solid foundation. No Nest devices are losing support — they're just moving over.
The same kind of change is happening with Google Assistant, the previous iteration of the brand's voice assistant and the new AI-powered Gemini. The big change should bring "massive upgrades" some of which Google announced at the I/O event in January. Pitting them up directly, Gemini versus Assistant, the former is technically smarter because it employs generative AI. Notably, you'll gain the ability to converse naturally with the assistant and get help managing complex schedules and routines. Gemini for Home can also do some fun things like keeping track of your favorite sports teams, tell you stories, or monitor your home surveillance devices for wildlife.