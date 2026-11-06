Your Nest Gadgets Can Still Be Useful Even After Google Ends Support - Here's How

Google has a history of abandoning products and services — you can see the long list of all its ex-projects for yourself on the unofficial Google Graveyard website. And when Google Nest gadgets are discontinued, it can leave users in a precarious situation. Smart home products automate everyday tasks, and when a company ends support, you're left with a big hole in your system that needs to be filled in. Fortunately, losing official support doesn't always mean a Nest device is destined for the dumpster. Some products can retain their usefulness through independent developers, like the first- and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats.

On October 25, 2025, Google ended support for the two thermostat models, removing their connections to the company servers and disabling key features. So security researcher and developer Cody Kociemba created No Longer Evil, an open-source project that restores much of the thermostats' original functionality. It redirects network traffic away from Google's server and toward an alternate server (although if you have the right technical knowledge, you can configure a self-hosted server).

No Longer Evil's official website provides links to the project's GitHub repository as well as instructions for installing the firmware. Keep in mind, though, that the software is experimental. Kociemba warns against installing it on "any thermostat that is critical for your heating or cooling needs" because there is a chance it could brick the device.