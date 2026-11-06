Your Nest Gadgets Can Still Be Useful Even After Google Ends Support - Here's How
Google has a history of abandoning products and services — you can see the long list of all its ex-projects for yourself on the unofficial Google Graveyard website. And when Google Nest gadgets are discontinued, it can leave users in a precarious situation. Smart home products automate everyday tasks, and when a company ends support, you're left with a big hole in your system that needs to be filled in. Fortunately, losing official support doesn't always mean a Nest device is destined for the dumpster. Some products can retain their usefulness through independent developers, like the first- and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats.
On October 25, 2025, Google ended support for the two thermostat models, removing their connections to the company servers and disabling key features. So security researcher and developer Cody Kociemba created No Longer Evil, an open-source project that restores much of the thermostats' original functionality. It redirects network traffic away from Google's server and toward an alternate server (although if you have the right technical knowledge, you can configure a self-hosted server).
No Longer Evil's official website provides links to the project's GitHub repository as well as instructions for installing the firmware. Keep in mind, though, that the software is experimental. Kociemba warns against installing it on "any thermostat that is critical for your heating or cooling needs" because there is a chance it could brick the device.
Google Nest devices can regain functionality
Not every discontinued Nest product receives the same level of attention as the Learning Thermostats. There isn't another independent project quite at the same level as No Longer Evil, but some devices regain functionality after their end of life. Google discontinued its Nest Secure home security system in 2024, disabling many features on the Nest x Yale lock. It could still work as a conventional keypad lock, but that's it. That changed in April 2026 as Google updated its Home app to now support the Nest x Yale lock, giving it new life. The update also brought back key features such as passcode management and real-time notifications.
That's not all. In addition to the Nest x Yale lock, Google introduced support for older Nest cameras to the Home app. Newly supported models include the first-generation Nest Doorbell, the Nest Cam IQ Indoor, and the Nest Outdoor. Thanks to the patch, homeowners can manage their old cameras with newer smart home products.
Not every Nest model has a clear path forward. Google ended production of the 2019 Nest Mini and 2020 Nest Audio in June 2026, but confirmed that software support would continue past their original five-year support periods. In fact, as part of the July 2026 firmware update, the devices gained improved network traffic capabilities. It's unknown how long this new support will last, but when it does run out, Nest Mini and Nest Audio devices will still function as solid Bluetooth speakers.