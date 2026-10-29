5 New Amazon Gadgets That Could Make Everyday Life At Home Easier
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Amazon gives you easy access to a wide variety of cool tech products that you can order anytime you need them. If you're looking for a new computer, a home security system, or just a power tool battery charger, Amazon has you covered. Of course, the company also offers its own signature line of Alexa devices, and that line is expanding, as Amazon announced five Alexa items on this list on October 28, 2026.
These gadgets are designed to help make your life easier, and that's especially true for people who live in a home that relies on interconnected smart devices. In addition, if your home setup isn't as well-connected, it can be a fairly easy thing to change, based on what you need. Even one of these items can help improve a daily task, which is why some customers undoubtedly keep coming back when Amazon introduces new devices.
We've explored the details of each gadget and dug into everything from the specs to the intended function of each one. We're also sharing other important details, including price and availability. If you're looking to upgrade your home Amazon network or just want to see what's new, this list is for you.
Echo Show 16
The new Amazon Echo Show 16 is expected to ship in December 2026 for $499.99. It's designed to combine several household functions into one easy-to-use device. That includes everything from controlling smart home devices and streaming movies and TV to displaying photos and managing schedules. You can save $100 on the new Echo Show if you preorder it, though the final price can change based on the upgrades you choose.
The Echo Show 16 is 40% thinner than the previous version, and its 16-inch Full HD screen also has 10% more viewing area. While you can use it to keep track of calendars, meal plans, and more, this versatile new device gives you access to Fire TV. That means you can stream Disney+, Netflix, and, of course, Prime Video. The Echo Show 16 comes with a remote for easy access, and if you're curious about upgrading, you can spend an additional $70 to get a device with an anti-glare screen.
The Echo Show 16 has a 13-megapixel camera for video calls and can also provide night vision using the Live View feature in the Alexa app. The new Echo Show also uses the Alexa Home Map to build an interactive 3D model of your home. This can help you easily find and control connected devices. Thanks to built-in sensors, the new Echo Show can also detect when someone is in a room and read the room's temperature.
Echo Time Smart Clock
Amazon's Echo Time Smart Clock may look like a typical bedside clock, but it has much more to offer. This $199.99 gadget is now available, featuring a cool spherical design and a 3.2-inch circular touchscreen. You can get it in several colors, including coral pink, glacier white, and graphite. You can also choose from hundreds of clock faces, but if you want the optional stand, you'll have to pay an extra $39.99. Amazon also offers an Echo Time Kids version for $209.99, with kid-friendly designs and a year of Amazon Kids+.
The screen itself changes throughout the day, automatically adjusting its color for both day and night. Alexa+ lets you schedule reminders, control your room's temperature, set alarms, or just play music. These features make the Echo Time a more versatile device and give you perhaps more than you expected from a smaller item. At the same time, you also don't have to worry about a large display screen.
The new Echo smart clock goes beyond just wake-up alarms, as it can also use ultrasound and other built-in sensors to monitor both your breathing and proximity. The smart alarm can adjust its wake-up time by 10 minutes to an hour, with the goal of waking you up during a lighter period of sleep. Additionally, the clock's alarm tones can get more intense the more you hit the snooze button. But you can disable the sleep sensing feature whenever you want.
Alexa Photo Frame
Viewing digital pictures can be easy with Amazon's Alexa Photo Frame. This new device is now available from Amazon at a price of $199.99 for the black version, and $229 for a version with a real birch or walnut frame. This photo frame has a 10-inch low-glare HD touchscreen and white matting, making it ideal for viewing photos. It also has a built-in light sensor that actually changes the screen's brightness as the room gets lighter or darker.
Alexa+ can manage your collection of pics, which can be pulled directly from Amazon Photos. You can limit the frame's display rotation to pictures featuring particular people or from specific albums. The device can even make its own selections automatically based on the time of year. That way, you can get holiday memories from last year while you're in the midst of this year's season. You can also let others share photos with your frame.
Because the photo frame has Alexa built in, you can choose images you want to see without having to look through your phone. This means that you can just ask Alexa to display certain pics from Amazon Photos by describing exactly what you're looking for. Or, if you'd rather choose them yourself, you can use the frame's touchscreen. Photos can also include voice recordings, letting you add that little something extra to your display.
Echo Dot
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is now available for $99.99 for the standard model and $109.99 for the two kid-focused versions. Those versions include a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription. The newest Dot comes in four colors – Agave Green, Coral Pink, Glacier White, and Graphite — and is designed to handle music, as well as smart home controls and voice requests.
A smart home hub is now integrated into the Echo Dot, which means it can connect to compatible devices throughout the home such as lights, locks, and thermostats. It also features a built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender, which can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing network. The Dot's built-in AZ3 processor includes an AI accelerator for handling voice commands in rooms where other sounds could compete with the speaker. The Echo Dot's updated audio delivers clearer vocals along with 50% more bass than the previous model.
Alexa+ gives you conversational control over the Echo Dot, including the ability to set up smart home routines and combine several actions into one voice request. Two Echo Dots can work with this latest version as a stereo pair, while compatible Echo devices can be connected to play music in different rooms. When it comes to privacy, you do have the option to delete voice recordings in the Alexa app or turn off the microphones as needed.
Echo Studio with Home Camera
Amazon's Echo Studio with Home Camera gives you a premium smart speaker with a camera that adds visual features to Alexa+. Priced at $249.99, the Echo Studio comes in graphite and allows you to check on your home remotely. You can also ask Alexa any questions you may have about objects shown to the camera. If you prefer just the speaker without a camera, you can still buy the standard Echo Studio for $219.99.
The speaker itself has a woofer for low-frequency sound and three full-range drivers alongside Dolby Atmos. The speaker also has Advanced Room Adaptation for adjusting the audio to suit the room's acoustics and Adaptive Volume, which changes loudness based on where you are in the room. These new additions are designed to give you a more consistent listening experience, even when you're moving around.
The Echo Studio with home camera's 13-megapixel camera gives you a live feed through the Alexa app, while Alexa+ allows you to identify items you show the camera. Additionally, a status light gives you a visual cue when the camera is sending footage to Amazon's cloud. You can disable both the camera and the microphones together using the device's built-in privacy control. If you want to use the camera for video calls on a TV, support for compatible Fire TV devices is expected in a future update.