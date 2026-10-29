5 New Amazon Gadgets That Could Make Everyday Life At Home Easier

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Amazon gives you easy access to a wide variety of cool tech products that you can order anytime you need them. If you're looking for a new computer, a home security system, or just a power tool battery charger, Amazon has you covered. Of course, the company also offers its own signature line of Alexa devices, and that line is expanding, as Amazon announced five Alexa items on this list on October 28, 2026.

These gadgets are designed to help make your life easier, and that's especially true for people who live in a home that relies on interconnected smart devices. In addition, if your home setup isn't as well-connected, it can be a fairly easy thing to change, based on what you need. Even one of these items can help improve a daily task, which is why some customers undoubtedly keep coming back when Amazon introduces new devices.

We've explored the details of each gadget and dug into everything from the specs to the intended function of each one. We're also sharing other important details, including price and availability. If you're looking to upgrade your home Amazon network or just want to see what's new, this list is for you.