To take an idea and turn it into a car, automakers need to test a ton of things, and the chassis and the car's main propulsion system are arguably some of the more important bits. Early prototypes usually hide under borrowed bodywork or swirly wraps, and there are good reasons why auto brands camouflage unreleased cars. However, every now and then, a test vehicle shows up that gives away so little that there's simply no need for a camo. That's exactly the case with the rather Mad Max-looking rolling EV chassis a photographer recently caught at Mercedes-Benz's development department.

So, what can we see? Well, the whole thing is built around a black box-section frame punched full of holes, with good old plywood standing in for the floor, the footwells, and parts of the dashboard. Mercedes didn't make our list of favorite wood-paneled vehicles of all time, but if it keeps this up, we might have to update it. Meanwhile, two bucket seats with racing harnesses sit under a tall roll hoop topped with an amber warning beacon; the engineer riding shotgun has a laptop open, presumably logging data as the mule moves along.

Developing a new car from scratch can be a long and arduous process. For traditional automakers, research and development cycles from the first idea to a production car usually run around four years or longer. A McKinsey analysis pegs premium automakers, the club Mercedes-Benz belongs to, at 53 months. With EVs, however, that timeline can shrink dramatically.