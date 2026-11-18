Mercedes' Baby G-Wagon Spied Testing: What We Know About The Smaller G-Class
For a little while now, Mercedes-Benz has been teasing a smaller complement to the full-size G-Class (also called the "G-Wagon" or "G-Wagen" in the vehicle's native German). This vehicle, nicknamed the "Baby G-Wagon," has been elusive as of late. But what appears to be the new model has been spotted testing, and it's about as boxy as you would expect.
It's a four-door cardboard box of an SUV that's aesthetically somewhere between the big German vehicle it's named after and a Ford Bronco Sport. Of course, the camouflage doesn't give us all of the visual details we want.
We can see that it will have a big Mercedes badge on the front, fairly aggressive body cladding and fender flares, and the classic squared-off roofline from the G-Wagon. In less technical terms, it looks adorable. Mercedes has been quiet as to what will power the new SUV, but this testing example seems to have some hint of an exhaust pipe, so there's probably going to be a gas engine somewhere in the mix.
The newest baby Benz
Obviously, there won't be a different set of wheels on the front and rear axles, but it could be giving us a look at what the potential wheel options are. In particular, the snowflake pattern on the front pair of wheels (paired with appropriately sporty Pirelli P-Zero tires), show that, like the bigger model, the baby G-Wagon will be suitably blinged-out.
Mercedes has been very quiet about the baby G-Wagon, other than confirming that it will exist at some point in the future. We don't know when, where, or for how much it will be available, but given the G-Wagon's popularity and iconic status in the greater Benz lineup over several decades, a smaller (and more importantly less expensive) G-Wagon derivative has a good chance at being a hit.
Additionally, the sporty tires and big fender flares give us a little bit of hope that whatever the model ends up being will get an AMG-treatment of some sort. Ripping around a tiny box of an SUV certainly has a lot of appeal.