For a little while now, Mercedes-Benz has been teasing a smaller complement to the full-size G-Class (also called the "G-Wagon" or "G-Wagen" in the vehicle's native German). This vehicle, nicknamed the "Baby G-Wagon," has been elusive as of late. But what appears to be the new model has been spotted testing, and it's about as boxy as you would expect.

It's a four-door cardboard box of an SUV that's aesthetically somewhere between the big German vehicle it's named after and a Ford Bronco Sport. Of course, the camouflage doesn't give us all of the visual details we want.

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We can see that it will have a big Mercedes badge on the front, fairly aggressive body cladding and fender flares, and the classic squared-off roofline from the G-Wagon. In less technical terms, it looks adorable. Mercedes has been quiet as to what will power the new SUV, but this testing example seems to have some hint of an exhaust pipe, so there's probably going to be a gas engine somewhere in the mix.